BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.32.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.72 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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