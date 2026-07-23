BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Price

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.50.

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RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. 588,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,717. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. RPM International's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2,387.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 21,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International News Roundup

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RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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