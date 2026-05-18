BMO Capital Markets Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.63. 7,218,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The merger would create the world’s largest regulated electric utility business, expanding NextEra’s scale across high-growth markets and adding exposure to rising power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

The merger would create the world’s largest regulated electric utility business, expanding NextEra’s scale across high-growth markets and adding exposure to rising power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: NextEra said the deal should be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings at closing and could support long-term earnings growth as the combined company benefits from greater scale, financing strength, and customer bill credits. Article Title

NextEra said the deal should be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings at closing and could support long-term earnings growth as the combined company benefits from greater scale, financing strength, and customer bill credits. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction could help NextEra better position itself for surging electricity demand tied to AI infrastructure, especially in fast-growing regions like Virginia and the Carolinas. Article Title

The transaction could help NextEra better position itself for surging electricity demand tied to AI infrastructure, especially in fast-growing regions like Virginia and the Carolinas. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell as investors focused on execution risk, integration challenges, and the regulatory review the deal will face from state regulators, FERC, and the DOJ. Article Title

Shares fell as investors focused on execution risk, integration challenges, and the regulatory review the deal will face from state regulators, FERC, and the DOJ. Negative Sentiment: Investor-rights scrutiny is also emerging, with a law firm investigating whether NextEra shareholders are getting a fair price in the merger. Article Title

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here