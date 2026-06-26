BMO Capital Markets Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $38.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the RV manufacturer's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.22.

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Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,882,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,104 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,562 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 664,638 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,017 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Winnebago Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Winnebago Industries this week:

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

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