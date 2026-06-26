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Fabrinet Is Becoming a Quiet Winner in the AI Optics Buildout

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 26, 2026
Fabrinet logo displayed on a semiconductor component mounted in precision optical testing equipment.

Key Points

  • Fabrinet gives investors contract-manufacturing exposure to AI optics, photonics and data center interconnect demand.
  • Fabrinet reported record fiscal third-quarter revenue, supported by strong optical communications and high-performance computing growth.
  • Fabrinet’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes, but analyst support and institutional ownership remain strong.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Fabrinet Today

Fabrinet stock logo
FNFN 90-day performance
Fabrinet
$534.58 -33.21 (-5.85%)
As of 09:35 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$272.49
$748.89
P/E Ratio
46.21
Price Target
$661.75
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Fabrinet’s NYSE: FN stock price is up by a high triple-digit amount year-over-year (YOY), as of mid-June 2026, and is on track to continue rising at a similar pace over the subsequent quarters. While not a critical play in AI for its proprietary technology per se, it is absolutely vital as a contract-manufacturing specialist.

Its strength lies in its pure-play status; the lack of proprietary products means it competes with none of its potential clients, enabling them to trust the company with their most secret technology. Today’s vital technology, the niche in which Fabrinet excels, is optics and photonics, viewed as the enabling tech to unleash the full power of AI.

Key Partnerships Enmesh Fabrinet Into the AI Ecosystem

Partnerships with NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA, Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO, and Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE highlight Fabrinet’s importance to the industry. The three represent foundational elements of modern data center design, construction, and connectivity, the driving force behind AI as we know it today. Catalysts in 2026 include new products and product ramps, such as silicon photonics integration and co-packed optics, business scaling, and capacity expansion.

Fabrinet stock chart shows FN pulling back near moving averages, signaling a buying opportunity in optics manufacturing.

Fabrinet’s new and upcoming products include next-generation optical transceivers that boost datacenter interconnect speeds, integrated silicon photonics, and copackaged optics architectures. Business scaling is tied to hyperscale contracts and capacity expansion, which is slated for completion later this year. Scaling also includes diversifying the client base, with revenue growth expected in cloud, data centers, telecom, and industrial end markets.

Solid Sell-Side Support Limits Downside Risk

As high as FN’s stock price has climbed over the trailing 12 months (TTM), the downside risk is limited. While MarketBeat tracks only 10 analysts with current coverage, they are firmly bullish, leading the market higher, and institutions are accumulating even with shares at record highs.

Fabrinet Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$661.75
16.64% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 10 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$567.33
High Forecast$800.00
Average Forecast$661.75
Low Forecast$452.00
Fabrinet Stock Forecast Details

As it stands, the consensus of 10 is a Moderate Buy; there are no sell ratings, and the data show a 60% Buy-side bias. The consensus price target forecasts a modest double-digit upside as of late June, with the high-end pegged at $800. Critical details include the 40% upside forecasted by the high end, and the fact that the $800 is not an outlier: two targets, 25% of the target tracked, are pegged at $800, set in late April and early May.

Institutional activity is more obviously bullish. Not only does this group own nearly 98% of the stock, but it has bought on balance over the TTM period. Selling in late 2025 is attributed to profit-taking and rotation; activity in early 2026 shows a more balanced tone, nearing $2-to-$1, with buying spiking to record levels in Q1. The likely outcome is that this group retains its bullish posture, buying shares on dips and periods of price weakness, when and if they appear.

Fabrinet Outperforms in Q3: Constraints Limit Growth

Fabrinet had a solid fiscal Q3, growing by nearly 40% YOY and accelerating relative to the prior quarter and year. The bad news, at least in the eyes of short-term traders, is that growth might have been even stronger if not for supply constraints in the telecom industry. The critical details, however, are the growing visibility into datacenter and AI optical solutions, and progress with new products, expansions, and capacity ramps. Those points to ongoing strength, including profits.

Fabrinet is not a high-margin business, but it manages a modest double-digit net, with margins expanding in 2026. The leverage provided by datacenter demand and the higher-margin AI business is the cause and is expected to sustain strength in the upcoming quarters. As it stands, analysts are forecasting a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the next two to three years, with earnings growing at a higher 25% pace.

Risks include component shortages, customer concentration, capital expenditures (CapEx), and valuation. Boil it all down, and the issue is execution. Component shortages are limiting business, but customer concentration is a risk, as NVIDIA won’t sit still. It’s likely to invest in other technologies, potentially disrupting Fabrinet’s outlook. In the meantime, CapEx tied to capacity expansions and product development is in negative cash flow territory, and the valuation suggests the market is priced to perfection. Trading at 20x the five-year outlook, any hiccups or delays will be reflected in price action, potentially leading to double-digit declines.

The operative factor on the price chart is the MACD. The MACD histogram converged with the last high, indicating a strong, strengthening market. The likely outcome is that FN stock rebounds, potentially triggered by an upcoming earnings release, and retests the current high. The more likely scenario is that a new high is set.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fabrinet Right Now?

Before you consider Fabrinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fabrinet wasn't on the list.

While Fabrinet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Fabrinet (FN)
4.1193 of 5 stars		$567.33-0.1%N/A48.74Moderate Buy$661.75
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