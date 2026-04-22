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BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading 1.2% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BNCCORP logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) traded up 1.2% midday to $35.02 on Wednesday, with 599 shares changing hands—about 20% above its average session volume.
  • In the most recent quarter BNCCORP reported EPS of $0.62 on revenue of $10.48 million, with a net margin of 15.34% and return on equity of 8.60%.
  • The bank has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E of 14.12, low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.15) and modest liquidity (current and quick ratios ~0.97), consistent with a small regional community bank.
  • Five stocks we like better than BNCCORP.

BNCCORP Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.0212 and last traded at $35.0212. 599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 15.34%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP OTCMKTS: BNCC is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank of New Canaan, the company offers a full suite of community banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Established in the early 2000s, BNCCORP has grown by focusing on relationship-based lending and personalized deposit products, positioning itself as a regional banking partner in Fairfield County and neighboring Westchester County, New York.

The company's core business activities include consumer and commercial lending, deposit account services, mortgage finance and treasury management solutions.

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