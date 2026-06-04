BNP Paribas Exane Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $291.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BNP Paribas Exane from $262.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.25.

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Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $28.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.65. 2,926,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,376. The business's 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day moving average is $205.05. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 141.4% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,884 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 49,722 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below reported Q1 revenue of $1.29 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.22, both ahead of expectations, with comparable sales up 22.7% and operating income more than tripling year over year. Article Title

Five Below reported Q1 revenue of $1.29 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.22, both ahead of expectations, with comparable sales up 22.7% and operating income more than tripling year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance to $5.40 billion-$5.48 billion in sales and $8.65-$9.05 in adjusted EPS, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Article Title

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance to $5.40 billion-$5.48 billion in sales and $8.65-$9.05 in adjusted EPS, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital and Bank of America both reiterated bullish views on the stock, with Loop setting a $250 target and BofA maintaining a Buy rating and a much higher $305 target. Article Title

Loop Capital and Bank of America both reiterated bullish views on the stock, with Loop setting a $250 target and BofA maintaining a Buy rating and a much higher $305 target. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Morgan Stanley trimmed their price target to $235 and kept an Equal Weight rating, reflecting a more cautious stance after the earnings release. Article Title

Analysts at Morgan Stanley trimmed their price target to $235 and kept an Equal Weight rating, reflecting a more cautious stance after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the stock fell as investors questioned whether the company’s growth will be sustainable and whether tariff assumptions in the outlook could pressure future margins. Article Title

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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