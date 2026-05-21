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BNP Paribas Exane Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target on NVIDIA from $270 to $285 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 28.6% upside from the prior close.
  • NVIDIA’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 revenue of $81.62 billion and EPS of $1.87, driven by strong year-over-year growth in its core business.
  • The company also announced an $80 billion share buyback, while broader Wall Street sentiment remains very bullish with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $298.69.
  • Interested in NVIDIA? Here are five stocks we like better.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $221.66 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q2 guidance of about $91 billion in revenue topped consensus, but management excluded China data center revenue, leaving some uncertainty around how much of the growth story can be realized there. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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