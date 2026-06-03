BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $144.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.19.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 445,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2,208.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock worth $184,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,554 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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