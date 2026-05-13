BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company's previous close.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.20.

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Under Armour Stock Up 1.9%

UAA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 9,368,952 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,458,488. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,881,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 453,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 648,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 371,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Key Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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