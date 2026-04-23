BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the company's current price.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:T traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,708,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,157,496. AT&T has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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