BNY (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.3462.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on BNY in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BNY from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BNY in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday.

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Insider Transactions at BNY

In other news, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,487. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BNY

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 18,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,283,514,000 after buying an additional 19,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BNY in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,624,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after buying an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,454,116,000 after buying an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY in the fourth quarter worth about $227,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

BNY Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41. BNY has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BNY will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. BNY's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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