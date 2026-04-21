Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOBS. Bank of America began coverage on Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bob's Discount Furniture to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Bob's Discount Furniture to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore began coverage on Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

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Bob's Discount Furniture Price Performance

Shares of BOBS opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Bob's Discount Furniture has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Bob's Discount Furniture Company Profile

Bob’s Discount Furniture NYSE: BOBS is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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