Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.1% - What's Next?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $198.75 and last traded at $201.18. Approximately 1,614,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,188,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.41.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a "cautious" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here