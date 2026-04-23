Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company NYSE: BA. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Boeing stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 734.4% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 47.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Boeing reported revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y) and a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss (non-GAAP -$0.20), topping estimates and signaling operational recovery. Article Title

Q1 beat: Boeing reported revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y) and a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss (non-GAAP -$0.20), topping estimates and signaling operational recovery. Positive Sentiment: Deliveries and backlog momentum: Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in Q1 and reported a record backlog (~$695B), supporting revenue visibility for upcoming years. Article Title

Deliveries and backlog momentum: Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in Q1 and reported a record backlog (~$695B), supporting revenue visibility for upcoming years. Positive Sentiment: FAA certification path: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 approvals this year, which would unlock additional deliveries and revenue. Article Title

FAA certification path: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 approvals this year, which would unlock additional deliveries and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management outlook: CEO sees a path to positive free cash flow (management highlighted a potential ~$3B FCF in 2026), bolstering confidence in the turnaround narrative. Article Title

Management outlook: CEO sees a path to positive free cash flow (management highlighted a potential ~$3B FCF in 2026), bolstering confidence in the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating citing strengthening cash flow, production ramp and margin recovery; other firms have issued upbeat targets this year, lending analyst momentum. Article Title

Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating citing strengthening cash flow, production ramp and margin recovery; other firms have issued upbeat targets this year, lending analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical/administration dependencies: Boeing says U.S. government engagement is important to closing some large Chinese airline orders — positive if resolved but introduces political/regulatory timing risk. Article Title

Geopolitical/administration dependencies: Boeing says U.S. government engagement is important to closing some large Chinese airline orders — positive if resolved but introduces political/regulatory timing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying suggests speculative bullish positioning into/after the print; watch for short-term volatility from options flows.

Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying suggests speculative bullish positioning into/after the print; watch for short-term volatility from options flows. Negative Sentiment: Cash strain remains: operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and non-GAAP free cash flow was negative (~-$1.5B), highlighting that the turnaround still depends on converting revenue and deliveries into sustained positive cash flow. Press Release

Cash strain remains: operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and non-GAAP free cash flow was negative (~-$1.5B), highlighting that the turnaround still depends on converting revenue and deliveries into sustained positive cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks persist: earlier wiring and durability issues and ongoing flight testing mean certification/delivery timelines could still face setbacks, which would pressure the recovery story. Article Title

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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