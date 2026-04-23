Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the aircraft producer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.60.

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Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.81. 1,692,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,158. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.13. Boeing has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after buying an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $948,905,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Boeing reported a much smaller-than-expected loss (non‑GAAP -$0.20), revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y), 143 commercial deliveries and a record backlog near $695B — results investors view as proof the turnaround is gaining traction. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 beat: Boeing reported a much smaller-than-expected loss (non‑GAAP -$0.20), revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y), 143 commercial deliveries and a record backlog near $695B — results investors view as proof the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: FAA progress: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 certification this year, reducing a key delivery/certification overhang if testing proceeds smoothly. FAA Certification Update

FAA progress: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 certification this year, reducing a key delivery/certification overhang if testing proceeds smoothly. Positive Sentiment: Large potential China order: CEO Kelly Ortberg publicly signaled confidence that an upcoming U.S.–China summit could unlock major aircraft orders, a catalyst for future revenue and backlog growth if realized. Reuters: Boeing CEO on China Orders

Large potential China order: CEO Kelly Ortberg publicly signaled confidence that an upcoming U.S.–China summit could unlock major aircraft orders, a catalyst for future revenue and backlog growth if realized. Positive Sentiment: Street support and investor flows: Multiple analysts (TD Cowen, William Blair and others) reaffirmed bullish views citing production ramp, margin recovery and stronger cash flow outlook; options volume showed heavy call buying ahead/after results. Analyst Buy Ratings

Street support and investor flows: Multiple analysts (TD Cowen, William Blair and others) reaffirmed bullish views citing production ramp, margin recovery and stronger cash flow outlook; options volume showed heavy call buying ahead/after results. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market swings: Broader market moves (geopolitical headlines around the Strait of Hormuz/Iran) are affecting futures and sentiment, so some intraday strength may reflect general market flows rather than company‑specific news. Market Macro Headline

Macro and market swings: Broader market moves (geopolitical headlines around the Strait of Hormuz/Iran) are affecting futures and sentiment, so some intraday strength may reflect general market flows rather than company‑specific news. Negative Sentiment: Cash strain remains: Operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and reported free cash flow (non‑GAAP) was roughly -$1.5B for Q1; management outlined a path to positive FCF (CEO mentioned ~$3B target for 2026) but liquidity and high leverage remain investor concerns. Press Release: Q1 Results & Cash Flow

Cash strain remains: Operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and reported free cash flow (non‑GAAP) was roughly -$1.5B for Q1; management outlined a path to positive FCF (CEO mentioned ~$3B target for 2026) but liquidity and high leverage remain investor concerns. Negative Sentiment: Program and delivery risks persist: Reports of wiring flaws and other technical/durability issues (including items in the 777X program) mean certification and delivery timelines could still produce setbacks. WSJ: Program Risks

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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