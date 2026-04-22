Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Earnings Beat

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $232.60 and last traded at $231.2460. Approximately 15,497,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 7,351,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.16.

The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 50.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 734.4% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 47.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 5.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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