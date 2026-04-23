Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 1.3% After Earnings Beat

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $235.91 and last traded at $234.2910. Approximately 7,743,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,359,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.28.

The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.13.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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