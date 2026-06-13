BofA Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BofA from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the construction company's stock. BofA's target price points to a potential downside of 6.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus cut their price target on Lennar from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Lennar in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $96.44.

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Lennar Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $90.03 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lennar

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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