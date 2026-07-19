Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $97.00 price target on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $403,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,915.25. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 231.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.9%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Boise Cascade's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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