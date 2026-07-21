BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.1818.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James Financial lowered BOK Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

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BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,920.76. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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