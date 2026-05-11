BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Mark Wade Sells 1,700 Shares

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Wade sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total value of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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BOK Financial Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,947. BOK Financial Corporation has a one year low of $91.35 and a one year high of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.37.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $553.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the bank's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the bank's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 92.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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