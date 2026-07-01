BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.57 and last traded at $140.5050, with a volume of 64604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.88.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BOK Financial from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $135.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,920.76. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $162,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,880.32. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $738,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $123,231,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $130,994,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 363,610 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 291,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,755,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 908,800 shares of the bank's stock valued at $107,656,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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