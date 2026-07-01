Nike Q4 Beat Masks Core Weakness as Analysts Cut Price Targets

Nike’s NYSE: NKE fiscal Q4 2026 revenue and earnings beat were much needed, suggesting its recovery has begun to take hold.

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The news triggered a stock price increase the day after the release. However, the strength of the report was underpinned by one-offs that overshadowed core weakness.

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While tariff refunds are good, aiding the company’s financial health and margin outlook, they aren’t the core business, which continues to struggle.

The critical detail was the impact of the release on analysts' sentiment. Analysts slashed price targets across the board, further weakening the Hold rating with sentiment resets, setting the stage for a deeper stock decline.

The upshot is that consensus continues to expect 30% upside; the rebound will be robust when it is triggered. The downside is that sentiment trends are souring and may not improve for several quarters. The company’s guidance was another weakness, foreshadowing a tough start to the year.

Nike Beats on Revenue, But Fails to Inspire Confidence

Nike had a tough quarter, with revenue falling by 4% on a currency-neutral (FXN) basis to $11 billion reported, a 1% year-over-year (YOY) decline. Revenue outpaced the consensus estimates, but the margin was slim and offset by core weaknesses. Regionally, North America was solid, growing by 3%, underpinned by shoe sales.

However, EMEA and China declined, with a 12% contraction in Greater China, driven by weakness across all categories. APAC grew, but tepidly at 1%. On a brand basis, both Nike and Converse contracted, Nike by 3% FXN and Converse by 34%. On a channel basis, Wholesale grew by 4% while Nike Direct contracted by 7%, reflecting the company’s shift back towards its wholesale roots.

Margin news was mixed and failed to inspire market confidence. The company included its tariff refund in its margin figures, which reflected a significant triple-digit YOY improvement. The bad news is that backing out the tariff impact leaves the gross margin down compared to the prior year and in question going forward. The shift back toward a more wholesale model affects gross margin. The net result in fiscal Q4 was 72 cents in adjusted earnings per share, including the tariff impact, or 20 cents excluding it, about 7 cents better than expected.

Guidance also failed to inspire confidence. While gross margin expansion was moved forward to Q1, the impact will be incremental as revenue continues to contract. The best-case scenario is a low-single-digit decline, sufficient to keep this market under pressure for the foreseeable future.

Dividend Is Safe, But Don’t Expect Buybacks This Year

Nike’s dividend is in danger but unlikely to be cut or suspended. While the fiscal year 2026 payout ratio topped its capital return, the balance sheet remains healthy and capable of sustaining operations. The payout ratio is expected to improve in the upcoming year, but not enough to enable a bullish outlook on share buybacks. Nike has ample authorization but insufficient cash flow, as reflected in the fiscal Q4 results. The share count increased by 0.35%, an incremental amount to be sure, but dilutive to shareholders, contrary to Nike’s long-standing trend.

Institutional flows are another concern for investors. This group holds a significant 65% of the shares, and activity reflects distribution in Q2. With this in play, NKE shares will struggle to advance without a potent catalyst and may even decline. Technically, NKE’s stock price is set up to fall. The market is on track to set fresh lows in July, opening the door to a much deeper decline. In this scenario, a new low would confirm the April-June 2026 price action as a Bear Flag, indicating the continuation of the trend and potential to fall as deeply as $20.

Nike Catalyst Won’t Emerge Until Late in the Year, If Not Later

Nike’s catalysts revolve around CEO Elliot Hill’s turnaround plans. Critical milestones include the Investor Day conference slated for this fall and holiday-season product launches. The investor day event is expected to bring news on turnaround efforts and 2027 plans, while product launches include the highly anticipated Caitlin Clark shoe and apparel line. Further out, 2027 is expected to bring the first products from the Nike Mind project, a decade-old endeavor to combine neuroscience and athletic well-being into a footwear platform.

Nike’s biggest risk lies in its lost relevance. The company is losing share in key markets, specifically Greater China, while competitors like On Holdings NYSE: ONON are taking share. In this environment, Nike can regain footing but is unlikely to reclaim lost glory. The more likely scenario is that Nike continues as a leading shoe player, but in a diminished capacity.

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