BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.01 and traded as high as $133.01. BOK Financial shares last traded at $130.33, with a volume of 599,852 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.71 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,920.76. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571. Corporate insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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