Bombardier (BDRBF) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.1427 billion for the quarter.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. On average, analysts expect Bombardier to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bombardier Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.30. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $103.87 and a 52 week high of $253.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDRBF

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

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