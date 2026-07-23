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Bombardier (BDRBF) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bombardier is expected to report earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings and $2.1427 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarterly report beat profit expectations significantly, posting $1.81 EPS versus the $0.90 consensus, though revenue came in slightly below estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: Bombardier currently carries a Hold consensus rating with a $263.00 average price target, while shares recently traded around $250.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.1427 billion for the quarter.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. On average, analysts expect Bombardier to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bombardier Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.30. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $103.87 and a 52 week high of $253.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDRBF

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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