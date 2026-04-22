Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.6576.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Booking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Booking from $217.60 to $214.80 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Booking from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Booking from $256.00 to $188.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 191,965.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,171,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,041,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28,353.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,094,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,580 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,167,890,000 after acquiring an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,173,899,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Booking has a 12-month low of $150.62 and a 12-month high of $233.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $46.88. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 128.99% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Booking's payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target to $260 and kept a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst confidence in Booking’s recent results and outlook. Tigress Raises PT to $260

Tigress Financial raised its price target to $260 and kept a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst confidence in Booking’s recent results and outlook. Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St reiterated a bullish view with a $257.28 price target and a Buy model, highlighting upside vs. current levels. 24/7 Wall St Price Target

24/7 Wall St reiterated a bullish view with a $257.28 price target and a Buy model, highlighting upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: OpenTable (a Booking unit) completed the acquisition of Canadian reservation platform Libro, expanding OpenTable’s footprint in Quebec and strengthening Booking’s restaurant/reservations business. This is strategically accretive to its restaurants unit. OpenTable Acquires Libro

OpenTable (a Booking unit) completed the acquisition of Canadian reservation platform Libro, expanding OpenTable’s footprint in Quebec and strengthening Booking’s restaurant/reservations business. This is strategically accretive to its restaurants unit. Neutral Sentiment: Booking announced CFO Ewout Steenbergen will present at Barclays’ Americas Select Conference on May 5; management access can clarify outlook but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Barclays Conference Announcement

Booking announced CFO Ewout Steenbergen will present at Barclays’ Americas Select Conference on May 5; management access can clarify outlook but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect earnings growth heading into next week’s report — this raises expectations for a potential beat, but also increases event-driven volatility. Earnings Preview

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect earnings growth heading into next week’s report — this raises expectations for a potential beat, but also increases event-driven volatility. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $210 (but retained a Buy rating), trimming implied upside and likely tempering some investor enthusiasm. Deutsche Bank Lowers PT to $210

Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $210 (but retained a Buy rating), trimming implied upside and likely tempering some investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (filed with the SEC). While executed under a trading plan (reducing red-flag risk), insider selling can still be perceived negatively by some investors. Insider Sale SEC Filing

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

See Also

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