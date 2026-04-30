Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booking to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,635,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.32. Booking has a 12-month low of $150.62 and a 12-month high of $233.58. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $27.56 by ($26.42). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.51 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. Booking's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here