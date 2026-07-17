Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $2.8058 billion for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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