Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2027 guidance to 6.000-6.35 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Booz Allen Hamilton's conference call:

Booz Allen reaffirmed full-year guidance , but said results are expected to be back-half weighted and near-term pressured by civil revenue declines and a cautious government funding environment.

, but said results are expected to be back-half weighted and near-term pressured by civil revenue declines and a cautious government funding environment. National security remains the growth engine , with first-quarter revenue up 1% and funded backlog up 23%, while management expects mid-single-digit growth for the fiscal year.

, with first-quarter revenue up 1% and funded backlog up 23%, while management expects mid-single-digit growth for the fiscal year. Civil business remains under pressure , as revenue fell 16% year over year and the company expects another double-digit sequential decline in Q2 before conditions improve later in the year.

, as revenue fell 16% year over year and the company expects another double-digit sequential decline in Q2 before conditions improve later in the year. Profitability and cash flow were strong , with adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 11.9%, adjusted EPS up 22%, and free cash flow of $261 million for the quarter.

, with adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 11.9%, adjusted EPS up 22%, and free cash flow of $261 million for the quarter. Cyber and defense tech are key strategic priorities, supported by rising demand for agentic AI-driven cyber tools, a strong OTA pipeline, and the planned acquisition of Ultra I&C Mission Solutions to expand defense tech capabilities.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $9.27 on Friday, reaching $75.14. 1,796,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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