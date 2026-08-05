Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.49 and traded as high as C$37.13. Boralex shares last traded at C$37.09, with a volume of 341,419 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$37.25 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial cut Boralex from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.25 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$38.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -119.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Boralex (TSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter. Boralex had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Boralex's payout ratio is presently -212.90%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex's plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of energy through long-term contracts to customers in Canada, France, and the United States.

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