BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,666,587.96. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stefan Demmerle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $132,575.00.

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BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE BWA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 760,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,930,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,927 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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