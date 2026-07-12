Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital set a $315.00 price target on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $234.00.

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Boston Beer Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SAM stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. The stock had a trading volume of 214,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.76. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $158.68 and a 52-week high of $264.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.06 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 154.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4,780.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company's stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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