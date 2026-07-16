Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 6.9% Higher - What's Next?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.22 and last traded at $181.7580. Approximately 241,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 234,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $315.00 price target on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 7.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.32.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company's stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

Further Reading

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