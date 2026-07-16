Boston Beer (SAM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $571.9350 million for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Boston Beer Trading Up 0.9%

SAM stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $158.68 and a twelve month high of $264.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 340.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,801,000 after acquiring an additional 500,120 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $19,513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Boston Beer by 278.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 266.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Boston Beer by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $315.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $192.00 to $169.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $229.00.

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About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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