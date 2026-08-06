Boston Omaha (BOC) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.43 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boston Omaha from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Omaha from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Omaha has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Omaha

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 11,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $141,609.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,809.72. This represents a 110.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Kenan II purchased 34,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $464,193.03. Following the acquisition, the director owned 299,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,438.46. The trade was a 13.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 81,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 593.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,157 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the second quarter worth $227,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Since its founding in 2015, the company has focused on acquiring and operating growth-oriented businesses in industries with attractive demand characteristics. Boston Omaha's diversified platform includes middle-mile fiber networks, greenhouse agriculture operations and automotive finance services.

In its telecommunications segment, Boston Omaha develops and operates fiber-based, middle-mile networks that connect carriers, internet service providers and enterprise customers.

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