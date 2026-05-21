Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Director Buys $99,987.30 in Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,837,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,801. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock.

Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology.

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology. Neutral Sentiment: Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat.

Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Boston Scientific having fallen on weak results, and the stock remains well below its longer-term moving averages. That indicates investors are still weighing execution concerns and broader pressure on the shares despite the upbeat insider and clinical developments.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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