Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Director David Habiger Purchases 2,250 Shares

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) Director David Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,837,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,801. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2,209.1% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 85,752 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 110,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,035,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock.

Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology.

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology. Neutral Sentiment: Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat.

Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Boston Scientific having fallen on weak results, and the stock remains well below its longer-term moving averages. That indicates investors are still weighing execution concerns and broader pressure on the shares despite the upbeat insider and clinical developments.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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