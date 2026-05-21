Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Director Edward Ludwig Buys 3,580 Shares

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) Director Edward Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BSX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,837,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $631,135,000 after buying an additional 5,751,760 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,035,202,000 after buying an additional 3,907,981 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,735,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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