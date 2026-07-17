Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX. In a filing disclosed on July 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on June 4th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after acquiring an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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