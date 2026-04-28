Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $213.2820 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.99 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 2.2%

BOW traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,736. The company has a market cap of $807.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOW. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bowhead Specialty from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BOW

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 19,489.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 2,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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