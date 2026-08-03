Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Post Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.49 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $470.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $41,008.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,887.62. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 478,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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