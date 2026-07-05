Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on Bowman Consulting Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock remained flat at $28.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 174,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,891. The company has a market cap of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $41,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,887.62. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $383,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,840,918.25. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $655,208. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 34,976 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company's stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company's stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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