Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Bowman Consulting Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.50.

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Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $25.95 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $454.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $41,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,887.62. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 478,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company's stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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