BOX (NYSE:BOX) COO Olivia Nottebohm Sells 5,834 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $175,778.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 519,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,643,978.08. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $170,837.76.

On Friday, May 8th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $313,869.90.

On Friday, May 1st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,942 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $148,550.00.

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BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 744,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,278. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BOX by 823,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $91,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,210,237 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 854,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,626,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BOX by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,511,258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $134,932,000 after purchasing an additional 604,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Further Reading

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