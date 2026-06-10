BOX (NYSE:BOX) COO Olivia Nottebohm Sells 6,528 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $170,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 552,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,451,361.87. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $313,869.90.

On Friday, May 1st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,942 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $148,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $157,128.96.

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BOX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. 1,569,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,572. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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