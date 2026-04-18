Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$262.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

In related news, insider Brian Kaner purchased 1,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$173.43 per share, with a total value of C$204,647.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$308,705.40. This trade represents a 196.67% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$167.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$205.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$216.64. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$159.55 and a 52-week high of C$248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 204.70, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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