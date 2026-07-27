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Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Boyd Group Services logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus remains positive: All 12 covering firms rate Boyd Group Services “Buy” or “Strong Buy,” with an average 12-month price target of C$236.92.
  • Several analysts recently reduced their price targets, including Stifel Nicolaus to C$205, ATB Cormark to C$245 and National Bank to C$265, despite maintaining favorable ratings.
  • Boyd Group reported quarterly revenue of C$1.39 billion and EPS of C$0.81; shares opened at C$142.98, while director Robert Espey purchased 500 shares worth C$75,000.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Boyd Group Services.

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$267.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$142.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 216.64, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.00. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$125.16 and a 1-year high of C$248.23.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$150.00 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$502,500. This represents a 17.54% increase in their position. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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