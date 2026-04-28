BP (LON:BP) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 650 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 559.

Get BP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 572.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,044,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30.

Insider Transactions at BP

In other news, insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

BP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here