BP (LON:BP) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 650 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 559.
View Our Latest Research Report on BP
BP Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 572.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,044,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30.
Insider Transactions at BP
In other news, insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
BP News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit more than doubled as oil trading and higher Brent prices from the Iran war boosted earnings — management cited a trading “boom” that drove a sizeable beat versus estimates. BP profits double as Iran war triggers oil trading boom
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: BP shares have outperformed peers since the Iran conflict (up ~20% since the war began), reflecting investor focus on trading and short-term oil-price exposure. BP shares up 20% since Iran war
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/preview context: Q1 results outperformed estimates and consensus EPS revisions point materially higher, reinforcing near-term earnings momentum for BP and improving sector sentiment. BP outperforms Q1 profit estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and forward look: market write‑ups and “earnings to watch” briefs highlight the beat but note volatility from commodity moves — investors are weighing one-off trading gains vs. recurring oil & gas cash flow. Earnings To Watch: BP Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Governance friction: shareholders rejected two board-sponsored resolutions at the AGM, a governance setback for new leadership that raises questions about investor alignment on strategy. Shareholders decline two board proposals
- Negative Sentiment: Labor and political risk: a lockout dispute has drawn political attention and calls to intervene, which could disrupt operations or provoke reputational/policy pressure. Mrvan asks Commerce Secretary to support end to BP lockout
- Negative Sentiment: Financial caution: analysts flag rising debt levels as an item to watch despite stronger EPS — balance sheet metrics and leverage could limit upside if commodity-driven earnings normalise. BP Q1 preview: Rising debt under watch
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational risk: media and public criticism over the “horrifying” profits in the context of geopolitical disruption could spur political/regulatory scrutiny. Guardian business live: profits jump criticised
About BP
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BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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