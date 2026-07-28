BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.50.

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BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Up 2.9%

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.68. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,808,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 590,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 241,434 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,050,262 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,880 shares of the company's stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company's stock.

About BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: BHR is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar's business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

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